Friday, September 30, 2016

Disney Springs opening third parking garage in 2019

Posted By on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 2:27 PM

click image PHOTO VIA DISNEY PARKS BLOG
  • Photo via Disney Parks Blog
Disney Springs is getting a new attraction that has tons of twists, lots of speed and plenty of waiting time.

A thrilling new parking garage!

According to Orlando Sentinel, the Reedy Creek Improvement District has begun architectural and engineering designs for Disney Springs' third parking garage.

The new garage will be located on the south side of Lake Buena Vista Drive across from the Lime Garage and should have about 2,000 spaces.

Maybe this new development will ease tension with guests who have painted Disney Springs as "that smugly pretentious outlet mall experience you've avoided ever since you finally got Amazon Prime."

But probably not.

