Artlando brings 23 food trucks to Loch Haven Park Saturday, Oct. 1

click to enlarge
We told you about Artlando
, our annual celebration of the visual and performing arts taking over Loch Haven Park on Saturday. Part of the fun is the rotation of food trucks happening all day long – delicious and more edible than the live painting, flamenco, sidewalk chalking, opera singers etc., but no less artful.
Fortify yourself between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. with the following food trucks:
11 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
Peru Power
Curbside Chef
Cilantro
Curbies
Voodoo Kitchen
Treehouse Truck
Kona Dog
La Empanada
Bad As's Sandwiches
Tubby’s
Monsta Lobsta
3-6:45 p.m.
Tubby’s
Monsta Lobsta
Bem Bom
Louies Bistro
Cafe Rouge Express
Caro-Bama BBQ
Over Rice
SwedeDISH
Sweet by Holly
Tastebuds
Sushi & Seoul
7-10:45 p.m.
Bem Bom
Louie’s Bistro
Cafe Rouge Express
Caro-Bama BBQ
Over Rice
SwedeDISH
Sweet By Holly
El Cactus Azul
Holy Schnitz
Tamale Co
Curbies