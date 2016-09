Artlando brings 23 food trucks to Loch Haven Park Saturday, Oct. 1

click to enlarge

We told you about Artlando , our annual celebration of the visual and performing arts taking over Loch Haven Park on Saturday. Part of the fun is the rotation of food trucks happening all day long – delicious and more edible than the live painting, flamenco, sidewalk chalking, opera singers etc., but no less artful.Fortify yourself between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. with the following food trucks:Peru PowerCurbside ChefCilantroCurbiesVoodoo KitchenTreehouse TruckKona DogLa EmpanadaBad As's SandwichesTubby’sMonsta LobstaTubby’sMonsta LobstaBem BomLouies BistroCafe Rouge ExpressCaro-Bama BBQOver RiceSwedeDISHSweet by HollyTastebudsSushi & SeoulBem BomLouie’s BistroCafe Rouge ExpressCaro-Bama BBQOver RiceSwedeDISHSweet By HollyEl Cactus AzulHoly SchnitzTamale CoCurbies