Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 29, 2016

Bloggytown

Tropical Storm Matthew gains strength, heads toward Florida

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
  • Photo via National Hurricane Center
The National Hurricane Center is predicting that Tropical Storm Matthew could strengthen into a hurricane as early as Friday at 2 a.m.  

Currently in the Caribbean, the storm has sustained winds of 70 mph. At 74 mph it is classified as a hurricane. The storm is predicted to reach sustained winds of 100 mph before it hits Cuba, which would bump it up to a category 2

The current cone has the potential hurricane traveling east of Florida, but it is still too early to know the exact path it will take. However, even places not in the direct path of a hurricane can experience heavy rain from outer bands, like Orlando did with Tropical Storm Hermine.

The National Weather Service says you should prepare for a hurricane earlier as opposed to later. They recommend stocking up on supplies like flashlights and water, reviewing your homeowners insurance policy, and having a family emergency plan in place if a hurricane is heading your way. 

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Creepy clowns come closer: 'Now you can't trust anything,' says Brevard witness Read More

  2. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  3. Gideon's Bakehouse grand reopening scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 Read More

  4. Disneyland announces Tower of Terror closing date Read More

  5. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation