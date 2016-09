Trevi Pasta Express coming to Ivanhoe Village

click to enlarge

Vanessa Falcone

Trevi Pasta, the College Park pastaria run by the father-daughter team of Angelo and Vanessa Falcone, will opennext month in the formerspace on North Orange Avenue in Ivanhoe Village.According to, pasta will be brought in from their College Park eatery as well as their pasta-making facility in Longwood.Patrons can expect to see three or fourserved daily, as well as prepared dishes (like lasagna and other pastas), antipasti, panini and possiblyThe Falcones are looking to franchise the Trevi Pasta Express concept and are"We're looking at Dr. Phillips, Windermere, Audubon Park, Baldwin Park, Winter Park and Lake Mary," says Vanessa Falcone, "but thelocation will be the prototype."Trevi Pasta Express will offer seating inside, and will be open forFor more, visit trevipasta.com