Thursday, September 29, 2016

Trevi Pasta Express coming to Ivanhoe Village

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 3:06 PM

Trevi Pasta, the College Park pastaria run by the father-daughter team of Angelo and Vanessa Falcone, will open Trevi Pasta Express next month in the former This N' That Eats space on North Orange Avenue in Ivanhoe Village.
According to Vanessa Falcone, pasta will be brought in from their College Park eatery as well as their pasta-making facility in Longwood.

Patrons can expect to see three or four precut pastas served daily, as well as prepared dishes (like lasagna and other pastas), antipasti, panini and possibly gelato.

The Falcones are looking to franchise the Trevi Pasta Express concept and are in search of investors.

"We're looking at Dr. Phillips, Windermere, Audubon Park, Baldwin Park, Winter Park and Lake Mary," says Vanessa Falcone, "but the Ivanhoe Village location will be the prototype."

Trevi Pasta Express will offer seating inside, and will be open for lunch until 5 p.m.

For more, visit trevipasta.com.


