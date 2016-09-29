The Heard

Thursday, September 29, 2016

The Heard

The Dandy Warhols stop into the Social to remind you of a long time ago, when you used to be friends

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge SCOTT GREEN
  • Scott Green
The cover of the aptly titled Distortland shows a foggy skyline with an album title that blends into the sunrise, or is it a sunset? That kind of confusion seems to follow the Dandy Warhols’ every move. Four record labels into their career, their ninth album finds them at the end of a progressively tamer rope. Snarky jabs and alt-rock sensibilities give way to breezy instrumental breaks and indie pop melodies that more closely resemble the Hugs, a boy band they signed on their imprint, Beat the World Records. Lead singer Courtney Taylor-Taylor’s own reservations about his age, sprawled casually throughout the new album, may have inspired a shift toward the consciously outré style he famously indicted in 2000’s “Bohemian Like You.” Luckily for older fans, new album tours always come with the hits. For those just getting into the Dandy Warhols, this palatable collection should be nothing more than a warm intro.

with Savoy Motel | 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $27.50-$30
