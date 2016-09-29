Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 29, 2016

Tip Jar

Gideon's Bakehouse grand reopening scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 8:54 AM

click to enlarge Peanut butter apple pie - GIDEON'S BAKEHOUSE
  • Gideon's Bakehouse
  • Peanut butter apple pie
Last month we told you that Gideon's Bakehouse, makers of some of the most ridiculously decadent cookies you'll ever ingest, would close their stall inside East End Market in order to rebuild the space to their liking.

According to owner Steve Lewis, his team is working around the clock to soft-open this Saturday (Oct. 1) but, as Lewis joked, "if that happens, it will be Charmin soft."

Short of that, cookie monsters can look forward to a grand reopening on Oct. 8 and, in addition to the offerings we've all become hooked on (the chocolate-chip cookie that started it all; dark-chocolate toffee-and-pistachio cookie; Southern red velvet cake), Gideon's will introduce some new items to the menu, including an October flavor dubbed "The Frankenstein."
click to enlarge "The Frankenstein" - GIDEON'S BAKEHOUSE
  • Gideon's Bakehouse
  • "The Frankenstein"
The half-pound vanilla bean cookie comes filled with pieces and parts of favorite Halloween candies and will be available through, umm, Halloween.

Patrons will also be able to sidle up to a four-seat cookie bar (watch for a five-seat outside-window cookie bar in the coming weeks) and enjoy bowls of hot-baked cookies à la mode, with ice cream being supplied by Kelly’s from across the street.

In the coming weeks, look for peanut butter apple pie, followed by the first flavor in their line of dessert coffees, the "original peanut butter iced coffee."
click to enlarge Turn-of-the-century interior - GIDEON'S BAKEHOUSE
  • Gideon's Bakehouse
  • Turn-of-the-century interior
As far as the interior design is concerned, scenic painter Mark Cleary will give the space a turn-of-the-century (that's 20th century) feel in keeping with Gideon's backstory, and furnishings like an antique cash register and antique chandeliers (including one procured from Disney's Haunted Mansion) will be a part of the motif.
click to enlarge Antique chandelier - GIDEON'S BAKEHOUSE
  • Gideon's Bakehouse
  • Antique chandelier
Says Lewis, "October is a great month for us to officially open because Halloween is in our theme all year around."

For more, visit gideonsbakehouse.com.
Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Creepy clowns come closer: 'Now you can't trust anything,' says Brevard witness Read More

  2. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  3. OneOrlando Fund will give $350,000 each to families of Pulse victims Read More

  4. Low-THC cannabis oil 'Haleigh's Hope' now available to Florida residents Read More

  5. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation