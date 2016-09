First Listen: Zap Dragon's "Jokes" from their upcoming album

click to enlarge Photo via Zap Dragon

Orlando's Zap Dragon are poised to release new full-lengththis Saturday, Oct. 1. And even though they're marking the event with a blowout show that night at Will's Pub with Woolly Bushmen and Transcendental Telecom where you can hear the songs for the first time live, the band gavea track from the album that we're passing on to you. So enjoy an early listen to "Jokes."Guitarist/vocalist Dave Zimlinghaus explained that "Jokes" and indeed much of the new album sprang from a conscious desire to push their technical limits: "I think the biggest thing we wanted to do with this album was to make it seem 'smarter' than the last one. ... 'Jokes' not only goes from the key of E flat minor to E flat major halfway through, but the song structurally is AABCBA. Sometimes the same four chords can get boring to work with."Listen to "Jokes" below.is released this Saturday.