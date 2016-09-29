Thursday, September 29, 2016
First Listen: Zap Dragon's "Jokes" from their upcoming album
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 2:21 PM
Orlando's Zap Dragon
are poised to release new full-length Tropical Depression
this Saturday, Oct. 1. And even though they're marking the event with a blowout show
that night at Will's Pub with Woolly Bushmen and Transcendental Telecom where you can hear the songs for the first time live, the band gave Orlando Weekly
a track from the album that we're passing on to you. So enjoy an early listen to "Jokes."
Guitarist/vocalist Dave Zimlinghaus explained that "Jokes" and indeed much of the new album sprang from a conscious desire to push their technical limits: "I think the biggest thing we wanted to do with this album was to make it seem 'smarter' than the last one. ... 'Jokes' not only goes from the key of E flat minor to E flat major halfway through, but the song structurally is AABCBA. Sometimes the same four chords can get boring to work with."
Listen to "Jokes" below. Tropical Depression
is released this Saturday.
