Thursday, September 29, 2016

The Heard

First Listen: Zap Dragon's "Jokes" from their upcoming album

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 2:21 PM

PHOTO VIA ZAP DRAGON
  • Photo via Zap Dragon
Orlando's Zap Dragon are poised to release new full-length Tropical Depression this Saturday, Oct. 1. And even though they're marking the event with a blowout show that night at Will's Pub with Woolly Bushmen and Transcendental Telecom where you can hear the songs for the first time live, the band gave Orlando Weekly a track from the album that we're passing on to you. So enjoy an early listen to "Jokes."

Guitarist/vocalist Dave Zimlinghaus explained that "Jokes" and indeed much of the new album sprang from a conscious desire to push their technical limits: "I think the biggest thing we wanted to do with this album was to make it seem 'smarter' than the last one. ... 'Jokes' not only goes from the key of E flat minor to E flat major halfway through, but the song structurally is AABCBA. Sometimes the same four chords can get boring to work with."

Listen to "Jokes" below. Tropical Depression is released this Saturday.

