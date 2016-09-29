Enzian's South Asian Film Festival features films from and about the Indian subcontinent

click to enlarge
The South Asian Film Festival is getting short. But that actually means audiences will get to see even more movies at the Enzian Theater’s annual showcase of film, food and culture from the Indian subcontinent.
For the first time in the festival’s 22-year history, an entire block of short films will be included with the usual features. “Chhota Cinema: New Indian Shorts” (featuring six short films) screens Saturday at 2:15 p.m., following For Here or To Go?
, a feature-length dramedy about cultural assimilation in the United States, which plays at 11 a.m.
Two more features will screen on Sunday: Original Copy
, a documentary about Mumbai’s only remaining painter of billboard-sized film posters, plays at 11 a.m., and Waiting
, an Indian drama about loss and friendship, follows at 1:45 p.m.
The festival closes on Monday at 6:30 p.m. with Dheepan
, a French drama about Sri Lankan refugees.
various times through Monday, Oct. 3 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org
| $11-$50