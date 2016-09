click image Image via Bakermat/Facebook

Dutch house DJ Bakermat hits Venue 578 tonight as part of a tandem tour with Sam Feldt. Bakermat has lately been incorporating more gospel and soul influences into his music, so you get to hear all different types of ecstatic release. The night will be heavy on sunny vibes and Sgt. Pepper jackets.Show starts at 10 p.m. Tickets go for $15-$25.