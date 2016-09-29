The Gist

Thursday, September 29, 2016

Artlando celebrates Orlando's arts scene with a full day of visual and performing arts at Loch Haven Park

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge artlando_2015-348.jpg
On Saturday, Loch Haven Park transforms into a wonderland full of trippy art, dancing contortionists, and interactive exhibits you can explore at Orlando Weekly's annual free arts event, Artlando.

Original artworks created by more than 100 artists are on view and available for purchase. Kids can get chalky, get painted on and/or twist a balloon animal at the kids zone, and there are interactive sections for adults, too, with exhibits like Toyota’s Paint-by-Numbers car or the Artegon Marketplace bench project. Sponsors like Sam Flax donated art materials to volunteers who created Paint Strong Orlando, a slew of original works created in response to the tragedy at Pulse nightclub, which will be featured inside the Orlando Museum of Art. The performing arts showcase will go from family-friendly to adults-only acts with performances by the Orlando Ballet and Orlando Fringe.

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 | Loch Haven Park, 777 E. Princeton St. | artlando.com | free

