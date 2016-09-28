The Gist

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

The Gist

Trayvon Martin's parents to publish book about son's life

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 6:01 PM

Four years after their son was killed by a neighborhood watch captain in Sanford, Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton are publishing a book honoring the life of Trayvon Martin. 

"Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin" will be available Jan. 31, 2017, just weeks shy of what would have been the Florida teenager's 22nd birthday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Trayvon Martin was killed by George Zimmerman days after turning 17 in 2012. Zimmerman was later acquitted of second degree murder in the case, sparking protests and a focus that would later spark the Black Lives Matter movement. 

"It first brings Trayvon back to life as the full, three-dimensional, complex kid he was, through his parents’ eyes," Christopher Jackson, editor of the book, tells The Hollywood Reporter, "...Everyone who's been reading the manuscript is in tears by the second chapter."

More on The Gist

