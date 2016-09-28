Trayvon Martin's parents to publish book about son's life

click to enlarge
Four years after their son was killed by a neighborhood watch captain in Sanford, Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton are publishing a book honoring the life of Trayvon Martin.
"Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin" will be available Jan. 31, 2017, just weeks shy of what would have been the Florida teenager's 22nd birthday, according to The Hollywood Reporter
. Trayvon Martin was killed by George Zimmerman days after turning 17 in 2012. Zimmerman was later acquitted of second degree murder in the case, sparking protests and a focus that would later spark the Black Lives Matter movement.
"It first brings Trayvon back to life as the full, three-dimensional, complex kid he was, through his parents’ eyes," Christopher Jackson
, editor of the book, tells The Hollywood Reporter
, "...Everyone who's been reading the manuscript is in tears by the second chapter."