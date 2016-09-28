Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Pulse shooter visited Kissimmee mosque days before massacre
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 5:19 PM
Omar Mateen, the gunman who killed 49 people in an attack on the gay nightclub Pulse, visited and prayed at a Kissimmee mosque four days before the mass shooting on June 12.
WKMG 6
reports the American Muslim Leadership Council released surveillance footage of Mateen visiting the facility around 10:30 p.m. on June 8 with his wife and son. Mateen prayed for 10 minutes, then left. After the attack, FBI officials told mosque leaders the Pulse shooter had visited their facility.
The Orlando Sentinel
reported the mosque's Imam Helmi Elagha decided to release the footage "in the wake of a series of terrorist acts and the ensuing backlash against American Muslims," calling on people to take a stand against a culture of hate and terror.
Orlando Weekly
reached out to American Muslim Leadership Council for more information but did not get an immediate response. We'll update this post if we hear back from them.
