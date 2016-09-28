The Heard

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Psychobilly outfit Tiger Army to throw down at the Social tonight

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 12:24 PM

click image PHOTO VIA FACEBOOK/TIGER ARMY
  • Photo via Facebook/Tiger Army
Rough ’n’ ready Cali psychobilly brigade Tiger Army looks to unleash some serious greaser chaos and Link Wray menace at the Social. Lock the doors and get ready to break some Rockin' Bones!

Show starts at 7 p.m. tonight at The Social. Tickets are $20-$25. Support from Tijuana Panthers and Creeper.

