Musicians show their love of classic country while collecting food for Fern Creek Elementary

At long last, it’s the return of Country Covers, a great but intermittent Will’s Pub series that’s hand-selected by local guitar hero Brian Chodorcoff. Essentially, it’s what happens when a changing, well-curated lineup of Orlando musicians, classic country songs and a bottle of whiskey collide. The dormancy has really allowed the event to reload in a grand way, with a jacked roster of high-caliber talent including Kaleigh Baker, Eugene Snowden, Andy Matchett, Stephen Rock, Phil Longo, Beartoe, Wheeler Newman, Rickey Dickens, Tommy Cooper (Oak Hill Drifters), Jordan Schneider (Slim Walker & His Orchestra), Jacob Miller (Woolly Bushmen), Stephan & Yardis and, of course, Chodorcoff. A stampede of area talent like this is a bargain for six dollars. But this is, at heart, a food drive for Fern Creek Elementary School’s food pantry program, so it’s only an even fiver if you bring a canned good. If you bring 10 cans, Chodorcoff will buy you a shot. Seriously.
9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $6 ($5 with canned food donation)