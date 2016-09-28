The Heard

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

23 free concerts in Orlando this week (9/28-10/4)

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 11:59 AM

click image PHOTO VIA CHAKRA KHAN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Chakra Khan/Facebook
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Timothy Eerie 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Imperial's Acoustic Soundcheck With Drew Yardis 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 29
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Leisure Chief 10 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
5th Thursday Songwriting Series With Beth McKee Thursday 8 pm; The Smiling Bison, 745 Bennett Road; free; 407-579-0439.
Boho Sessions: Thomas Hendon 9 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington S.
Sam Rivers' Rejuvenation Orchestra 7:30 pm at Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park.
John David Williams 9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.

Friday, Sept. 30
Dead Space 10 pm at Sandwich Bar, 2432 E. Robinson St.

Saturday, Oct. 1
Trapt Instore Meet and Greet 1 pm at Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive.
Chakra Khan, Kristen Warren, E-Turn 9 pm at The Hourglass Brewery, 255 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood.
East End Sessions: Sarah Purser 4 pm at East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive.

Sunday, Oct. 2
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Monday, Oct. 3
Reggae Mondae featuring Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Absinthe Jazz Trio 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.

Tuesday, Oct. 4
Con Leche 10 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7-9 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.

