23 free concerts in Orlando this week (9/28-10/4)

Wednesday, Sept. 28
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via Chakra Khan/Facebook
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Timothy Eerie
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Imperial's Acoustic Soundcheck With Drew Yardis
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Leisure Chief
10 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
5th Thursday Songwriting Series With Beth McKee
Thursday 8 pm; The Smiling Bison, 745 Bennett Road; free; 407-579-0439.
Boho Sessions: Thomas Hendon
9 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington S.
Sam Rivers' Rejuvenation Orchestra
7:30 pm at Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park.
John David Williams
9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Friday, Sept. 30
Dead Space
10 pm at Sandwich Bar, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Trapt Instore Meet and Greet
1 pm at Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive.
Chakra Khan, Kristen Warren, E-Turn
9 pm at The Hourglass Brewery, 255 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood.
East End Sessions: Sarah Purser
4 pm at East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Monday, Oct. 3
Reggae Mondae featuring Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Absinthe Jazz Trio
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Con Leche
10 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7-9 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.