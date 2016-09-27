Bloggytown

Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Trump to make key campaign stop in Brevard County tonight

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA REALDONALDTRUMP/TWITTER
  • Photo via realDonaldTrump/Twitter
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential debate appearance 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Melbourne International Airport's AeroMod hangar.

The real-estate-mogul-turned-reality-TV-fixture-turned-serious-presidential-contender hits Central Florida a day after Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Kaine, who spent Monday night at a debate watch party in Orlando, and almost a week after Clinton's speech in the city.

Both campaigns have been visiting Florida frequently lately. The battleground state is a cause for jitters in both camps.

Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight — a widely trusted poll aggregator owned by ESPN and used by the likes of the New York Times and On the Media — currently has Florida painted a faint red, with Trump projected to receive 55.9 percent of the popular vote.

The website still predicts that Clinton will take the presidency.

"I think, if [Trump's] going to be president, he has to win Florida," Brevard County Republican Chair Barbara Davis told Florida Today.

Brevard is a Republican-majority county, with over 41,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats. Trump won the primary vote in the county with 46.3 percent of the vote.

