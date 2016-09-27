SeaWorld announces new plans for attractions in 2017

click to enlarge
-
Photo via SeaWorld/Facebook
Yesterday, we talked about what you could expect
from SeaWorld's 2017 announcement, and now we know all the details.
In 2017, SeaWorld
will be opening new rides, a virtual reality experience, and several new shows and events.
As predicted, Orlando's Kraken roller coaster will be getting a virtual reality update, and will be the first VR coaster in Florida when it opens.
Orlando will also be getting Electric Ocean, a new nightly show, and a more interactive dolphin nursery that offer better viewing of mothers and babies.
San Diego will be getting a new orca encounter designed to help guests understand the habitat, natural behavior and conservation of killer whales. This encounter will come to Orlando by 2019.
Busch Gardens in Tampa (owned by SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment) will get "The Wildlife Docs: Live," a show based on the Emmy-nominated show of the same name that will feature both live animals and video productions.
SeaWorld announced earlier this year that they will be ending their orca breeding program
, and would be focusing more on conservation and attractions as opposed to animal shows.
SeaWorld's stock
has been steadily dropping since 2013.