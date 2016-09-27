Orlando experimental musician Tiger Fawn to livestream a show Wednesday night

Orlando's enigmatic loop-chanteuse Tiger Fawn is dispensing with the usual hustle and grind of trying to get people to actually leave their houses and come out to a show. Instead, on Wednesday, she'll bring the show to you, through your laptop, tablet or phone.
If you get all tuckered out from seeing Slayer, Schoolboy Q, or Parivh tonight, but still wish to check out some adventurous music tomorrow, tune into Facebook (surreal) at 8 p.m. for Tiger Fawn's "Digital Forest." Early hints include music, glitch art and animals. So there you go.