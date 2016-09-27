Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Oh shit... hot-buzzing punk-rap provocateurs Ho99o9 to play Spacebar Oct. 11
Posted
By Bao Le-Huu
on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 3:51 PM
click to enlarge
-
Laura Harvey (from The Line of Best Fit)
-
Ho99o9
With their incendiary sound and performances, the L.A.-by-way-of-Jersey punk-rap freaks Ho99o9
(pronounced "horror") have been lighting up the underground
in a way that few acts ever manage to do. And they're going to be bringing that rising heat to Orlando on Oct. 11 at Spacebar
... for FREE.
It's not really posted anywhere yet but we have it straight from Ho99o9's management that the show is confirmed. This might get nuts.
click to enlarge
-
Jacqueline Verdugo (from LA Weekly)
-
Ho99o9
Tags: orlando music news, orlando concerts, the heard, ho99o9, bao le-huu, spacebar, Image