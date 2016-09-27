The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 27, 2016

The Heard

Oh shit... hot-buzzing punk-rap provocateurs Ho99o9 to play Spacebar Oct. 11

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge Ho99o9 - LAURA HARVEY (FROM THE LINE OF BEST FIT)
  • Laura Harvey (from The Line of Best Fit)
  • Ho99o9
With their incendiary sound and performances, the L.A.-by-way-of-Jersey punk-rap freaks Ho99o9 (pronounced "horror") have been lighting up the underground in a way that few acts ever manage to do. And they're going to be bringing that rising heat to Orlando on Oct. 11 at Spacebar... for FREE.

It's not really posted anywhere yet but we have it straight from Ho99o9's management that the show is confirmed. This might get nuts.
click to enlarge Ho99o9 - JACQUELINE VERDUGO (FROM LA WEEKLY)
  • Jacqueline Verdugo (from LA Weekly)
  • Ho99o9

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  2. Here are 26 new Florida laws you'll have to watch out for starting Saturday Read More

  3. SeaWorld Orlando announces its 2017 plans tomorrow; here's what to expect Read More

  4. Low-THC cannabis oil 'Haleigh's Hope' now available to Florida residents Read More

  5. Disneyland announces Tower of Terror closing date Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation