The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 27, 2016

The Heard

Jeff Rupert Quartet to play the Stan Getz songbook at Blue Bamboo tonight

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 12:45 PM

click image PHOTO VIA JEFF RUPERT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Jeff Rupert/Facebook
A jazz foursome led by saxophonist Jeff Rupert stages a tribute to the alternately buoyant and haunting tunes of Stan Getz. Sway away the fading summer and expect some bossa nova wonderment.

Show starts at 7 p.m. tonight at the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts and is FREE!





Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  2. SeaWorld Orlando announces its 2017 plans tomorrow; here's what to expect Read More

  3. Low-THC cannabis oil 'Haleigh's Hope' now available to Florida residents Read More

  4. Here are 26 new Florida laws you'll have to watch out for starting Saturday Read More

  5. Disneyland announces Tower of Terror closing date Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation