Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Jeff Rupert Quartet to play the Stan Getz songbook at Blue Bamboo tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 12:45 PM
Photo via Jeff Rupert/Facebook
A jazz foursome led by saxophonist Jeff Rupert
stages a tribute to the alternately buoyant and haunting tunes of Stan Getz
. Sway away the fading summer and expect some bossa nova wonderment.
Show starts at 7 p.m. tonight at the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts
and is FREE!
Tags: Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, Jeff Rupert, Quartet, Bop, Bossa Nova, Jazz, Live, Concert, Music, Orlando, Image