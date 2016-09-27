Artists turn your mom's old wine boxes into art to raise money for the Zebra Coalition

click to enlarge
Talk about thinking outside the box. That’s exactly what the Quantum Leap Winery and Barefoot Spa are doing as they join their efforts for this silent auction. Forty-five wine boxes were transformed into art – a portrait of Mona Lisa with a cell phone, a snowy egret and a robot, just to name a few. All of these abstract works were created by local artists and donated in support of the Zebra Coalition, a local network of agencies that provide services to at-risk LGBT and youth in Central Florida. There’s nothing to wine about during this event, because small appetizers and desserts are available for those just wanting to attend and admire the art. Glasses of Quantum Leap wine will also be available for purchase, with 20 percent of all purchases donated to the Zebra Coalition.
6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 | Quantum Leap Winery, 1312 Wilfred Drive | 407-730-3082 | quantumleapwinery.com
| free