Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 26, 2016

Bloggytown

Tim Kaine hosts presidential debate watch party tonight at Orlando's Church Street Station

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TIM KAINE'S FACEBOOK
While Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton verbally battle on stage tonight, Clinton supporters can watch the first presidential debate with Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine in downtown Orlando. 

Kaine and the Human Rights Campaign are hosting a debate watch party Monday night at Church Street Station, 225 S. Garland Ave., from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event is open to the public, but you must RSVP here. Doors open at 6 p.m. 

Kaine will also meet today with Latino faith leaders at Iglesia El Calvario at 4 p.m., though that event is not open to the public. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here are 26 new Florida laws you'll have to watch out for starting Saturday Read More

  2. SeaWorld Orlando announces its 2017 plans tomorrow; here's what to expect Read More

  3. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  4. SunRail to test Saturday service October through January Read More

  5. NOLA bluesman Johnny Azari injects old Delta spirit with fresh blood (The Falcon) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation