Monday, September 26, 2016
Tim Kaine hosts presidential debate watch party tonight at Orlando's Church Street Station
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 11:32 AM
While Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton verbally battle on stage tonight, Clinton supporters can watch the first presidential debate with Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine in downtown Orlando.
Kaine and the Human Rights Campaign are hosting a debate watch party Monday night at Church Street Station, 225 S. Garland Ave., from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event is open to the public, but you must RSVP here
. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Kaine will also meet today with Latino faith leaders at Iglesia El Calvario at 4 p.m., though that event is not open to the public.
Tags: tim kaine, hillary clinton, donald trump, election 2016, Image