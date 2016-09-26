The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 26, 2016

The Heard

'Sex and Broadcasting,' a documentary about cult favorite radio station WFMU, to screen Wednesday

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 1:57 PM

click image PHOTO VIA SEX AND BROADCASTINT
  • Photo via Sex and Broadcastint
Orlando residents who have one ear to the (under)ground will definitely have a "feel your pain" moment around the central premise of new documentary Sex and Broadcasting. It's as much a heartfelt love letter to New Jersey's independent station WFMU and the idea of freeform radio as it is an underdog narrative of WFMU's left-field fundraising efforts to prevent the shuttering of the station. Our own WPRK, broadcasting out of Rollins College, itself an independent bastion of new and challenging sounds, emerged from its own financial travails stronger than ever. (Shit, we just gave away the ending. Sorry.) 

The proudly independent and listener-supported New Jersey station started broadcasting in the late 1950s, and in the ensuing decades has become one of the premiere outlets for new and challenging and noncommercial music. DJs like Tom Scharpling (Best Show), Irwin Chusd (Incorrect Music Hour) and Wm. Berger (My Castle of Quiet) are just three of the DJs who have taken the freedom inherent in "freeform" radio and created something that you wouldn't, couldn't, hear anywhere else. 

Sex and Broadcasting screens for one night only on Wednesday at 7 p.m. as part of the More Q Than A film series at Gallery at Avalon Island.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld Orlando announces its 2017 plans tomorrow; here's what to expect Read More

  2. Here are 26 new Florida laws you'll have to watch out for starting Saturday Read More

  3. Tim Kaine hosts presidential debate watch party tonight at Orlando's Church Street Station Read More

  4. SunRail to test Saturday service October through January Read More

  5. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation