'Sex and Broadcasting,' a documentary about cult favorite radio station WFMU, to screen Wednesday

Orlando residents who have one ear to the (under)ground will definitely have a "feel your pain" moment around the central premise of new documentary Sex and Broadcasting. It's as much a heartfelt love letter to New Jersey's independent station WFMU and the idea of freeform radio as it is an underdog narrative of WFMU's left-field fundraising efforts to prevent the shuttering of the station. Our own WPRK, broadcasting out of Rollins College, itself an independent bastion of new and challenging sounds, emerged from its own financial travails stronger than ever. (Shit, we just gave away the ending. Sorry.)
The proudly independent and listener-supported New Jersey station started broadcasting in the late 1950s, and in the ensuing decades has become one of the premiere outlets for new and challenging and noncommercial music. DJs like Tom Scharpling (Best Show), Irwin Chusd (Incorrect Music Hour) and Wm. Berger (My Castle of Quiet) are just three of the DJs who have taken the freedom inherent in "freeform" radio and created something that you wouldn't, couldn't, hear anywhere else.