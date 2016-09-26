Planned Parenthood announces new services for transgender patients

click to enlarge
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida president and CEO Barbara Zdravecky
Health services at Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida are expanding to include care for transgender patients who are transitioning with hormonal replacement therapy (HRT). The 11 health centers
will start services in the beginning of October.
Planned Parenthood
provides health care regardless of race, income, geography, citizenship status or gender identity and expression.
“Transgender and gender-nonconforming people face barriers and challenges in accessing health care in a compassionate, safe environment,” says Gina Duncan, Equality Florida's Director of Transgender Inclusion, in a statement.
According to Planned Parenthood, health care environments can be unwelcoming, from the language used in offices to the wording forms to be filled out, and can increase anxiety for people seeking care.
“Many healthcare providers do not have the knowledge and understanding of transgender identities and some do not want to, creating an unwelcome space for transgender patients. Planned Parenthood will serve as a bridge for so many Floridians, providing critical services in a welcome environment that will allow thousands to feel safe accessing care as their authentic selves," Duncan says.
Barbara Zdravecky, CEO of PPSWCF, says they are proud to provide health care for transgender people in this region and make them feel comfortable, safe and supportive in a nonjudgmental environment.