Monday, September 26, 2016

NOLA bluesman Johnny Azari injects old Delta spirit with fresh blood (The Falcon)

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 2:41 PM

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
click to enlarge Johnny Azari at the Falcon - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Johnny Azari at the Falcon
The Falcon has been the one spot bringing the color and the edge to Thornton Park for a while time now, and its latest feat was sending the charming downtown neighborhood down to the bayou for a night.
click to enlarge Johnny Azari at the Falcon - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Johnny Azari at the Falcon
New Orleans musician Johnny Azari (Sept. 24) is an especially interesting solo act that’s anything but your usual singer-songwriter type. He’s got an acoustic guitar, but he greases it with heavy slide. And instead of some sleepy stool, he saddles himself on a big kick drum which he heel-stomps to keep his own time.
click to enlarge Johnny Azari at the Falcon - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Johnny Azari at the Falcon
On the one-man-band spectrum, Azari’s hue is definitely the Delta blues. It’s as deep a well as any to start from, and it gets especially interesting when you take that old, dark, howling spirit and conjure it with some young alternative verve like he does.

click to enlarge Johnny Azari at the Falcon - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Johnny Azari at the Falcon
In step with the tradition, Azari brings a strong, modern storyteller aspect to his performance, though his conversational levity can sometimes cross over from charisma into forced comedy. But his playing, well, that blend of grit and skill is one strong, swampy brew.
click to enlarge Johnny Azari at the Falcon - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Johnny Azari at the Falcon
This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

