French thinking-man’s metallers Gojira might dwell on some heavy lyrical conceits, but they still wrap them in thrashy tonnage, handily approximating the destructive tendencies of their namesake.And is it just us, but are we hearing more than a few hints of the Metallica that people actually liked in Gojira's newer material? Find out for yourself! The band plays the Plaza Live tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently running $27.50-$49.50.