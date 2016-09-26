Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 26, 2016

Bloggytown

Gabby Giffords to appear at anti-gun violence rally Tuesday morning

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 5:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GABRIELLE GIFFORDS ON FACEBOOK
  • photo via Gabrielle Giffords on Facebook
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head in January 2011 in a failed assassination attempt, will be joined by Stephanie Murphy Tuesday in Orlando at the kickoff rally for a 40-day national tour to encourage policy reform to prevent gun violence. 

Giffords was shot along with 18 other people, six of whom died. The shooter, who was diagnosed schizophrenic while on trial for the shooting spree, allegedly purchased the 9mm Glock pistol he used in the shooting from a Sportsman's Warehouse in Tucson on Nov. 30, 2010.

Americans for Responsible Solutions, the gun violence prevention PAC founded by Giffords and her husband, retired NASA astronaut Capt. Mark Kelly, has endorsed Murphy in her run against incumbent John Mica for Florida’s Seventh Congressional District. The Orlando event on Tuesday at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is the first rally of a 13-state tour. Interested Orlandoans can RSVP to attend at the link below.

“I continue to be dismayed and outraged that Congressman John Mica accepted a campaign contribution from the gun lobby only two days after the Pulse Nightclub massacre,” said Murphy in a statement. “This offensive contribution is exactly what is wrong with Washington – and explains why Congressman Mica continues to oppose and vote against commonsense, bipartisan gun laws despite representing an area that is home to the largest mass shooting in American history.”

Giffords and Kelly also plan to attend vice-presidential candidate Tim Kaine's Orlando debate watch party.

2016 Vocal Majority Tour Kickoff

11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Click here to RSVP to attend
Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here are 26 new Florida laws you'll have to watch out for starting Saturday Read More

  2. SeaWorld Orlando announces its 2017 plans tomorrow; here's what to expect Read More

  3. Tim Kaine hosts presidential debate watch party tonight at Orlando's Church Street Station Read More

  4. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  5. SunRail to test Saturday service October through January Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation