Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida

Pennywise and Twisty the clown's hardcore fans keep on popping up across U.S. states, including Florida. Exhibit A: this creeper caught on video recently in Ocala.
The 10-second video posted on Facebook, which has more than 1 million views, shows the clown coming toward the person filming as they quickly drive away, saying, "Let's get the hell out." On his Facebook post of the video, Caden Munro Parmelee commented
, "We stopped to record and then he started to move so we took off. Not trying to die today."
Deputies have received multiple calls about the clown in Marion County being seen on dirt roads, reports ClickOrlando.com
. They are monitoring the area looking for the clown and telling the public to be alert. There has been a puzzlingly high number of reported cases of clowns around the U.S. attempting various forms of mischief.
About a month ago, residents in a Greenville, South Carolina, apartment complex saw a clown lurking in the woods trying to lure children. Since then, reports of sightings have come from Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina and Kentucky. Recently, 20-year-old Jonathan Martin was the first clown 'unmasked' and charged
for dressing as a clown in
Middlesboro, Kentucky.
Ocala police say that "if the clown is not committing a crime, there is nothing they can do," reports the Ocala Star-Banner
.