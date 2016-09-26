Arnold Palmer, known as the 'King' of golf, dies at 87

Thanks Arnold for your friendship, counsel and a lot of laughs. Your philanthropy and humility are part of your legend.— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 26, 2016
I just got the news at about 8:45 that Arnold had passed. I was shocked to hear that we lost a great friend (continued) pic.twitter.com/skehUsQgww— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) September 26, 2016
With Great Sadness, We Honor Our Beloved ~ Arnold Palmer (1929-2016) from Arnold Palmer on Vimeo.Palmer is survived by his wife, two daughters, six grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.