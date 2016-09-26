Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 26, 2016

Bloggytown

Arnold Palmer, known as the 'King' of golf, dies at 87

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 10:34 AM

PHOTO BY U.S. COAST GUARD VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Beloved Orlando celebrity Arnold Palmer, known as "The King," died Sunday while awaiting cardiac surgery at a Pittsburgh hospital. He was 87. 

An influential sports figure, Palmer brought golf to the masses, and in his lifetime, he won more than 90 golf tournaments, including the Masters four times and the U.S. Open in 1960. Dedicated to philanthropy, he raised funds to open the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in downtown Orlando. Palmer also became the namesake for his iconic drink mixture of iced tea with a splash of lemonade. Palmer was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004 and the Congressional Gold Medal in 2012. 

After his death on Sunday, friends, fans and golf icons eulogized him online. 

With Great Sadness, We Honor Our Beloved ~ Arnold Palmer (1929-2016) from Arnold Palmer on Vimeo.

Palmer is survived by his wife, two daughters, six grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here are 26 new Florida laws you'll have to watch out for starting Saturday Read More

  2. SeaWorld Orlando announces its 2017 plans tomorrow; here's what to expect Read More

  3. Tim Kaine hosts presidential debate watch party tonight at Orlando's Church Street Station Read More

  4. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  5. SunRail to test Saturday service October through January Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation