Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, September 25, 2016

Bloggytown

Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez killed with 2 others in boating crash

Posted By on Sun, Sep 25, 2016 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ARTURO PARDAVILA III VIA FLICKR
Miami Marlins' pitcher Jose Fernández was killed along with at least two other people in an early Sunday morning boating crash off Miami Beach. 

The Miami Herald reports the Marlins' star player was one of three bodies found near a boat up against the jetties. The 24-year-old, who immigrated from Cuba to Tampa as a teenager, was the National League rookie of the year in 2013 and considered one of the best in the league. 

"The Miami Marlins organization is devastated by the tragic loss of Jose Fernández," according to a statement from the Marlins. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time."


Last week, Fernández posted a picture of his pregnant girlfriend on Instagram. 

I'm so glad you came into my life. I'm ready for where this journey is gonna take us together. #familyfirst

A photo posted by Jose Fernandez (@jofez16) on



Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here are 26 new Florida laws you'll have to watch out for starting Saturday Read More

  2. SeaWorld Orlando announces its 2017 plans tomorrow; here's what to expect Read More

  3. Tim Kaine hosts presidential debate watch party tonight at Orlando's Church Street Station Read More

  4. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  5. SunRail to test Saturday service October through January Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation