Sunday, September 25, 2016
Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez killed with 2 others in boating crash
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Sun, Sep 25, 2016 at 10:27 AM
Miami Marlins' pitcher Jose Fernández was killed along with at least two other people in an early Sunday morning boating crash off Miami Beach.
The Miami Herald
reports the Marlins' star player was one of three bodies found near a boat up against the jetties. The 24-year-old, who immigrated from Cuba to Tampa as a teenager, was the National League rookie of the year in 2013 and considered one of the best in the league.
"The Miami Marlins organization is devastated by the tragic loss of Jose Fernández," according to a statement from the Marlins. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time."
Last week, Fernández posted a picture of his pregnant girlfriend on Instagram.
