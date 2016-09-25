Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez killed with 2 others in boating crash

We are stunned and devastated by the tragic news that Jose Fernandez, 24, has died in a boating accident. https://t.co/QIBcnIYJ1i pic.twitter.com/SDZoL6NMEb — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2016

I'm so glad you came into my life. I'm ready for where this journey is gonna take us together. #familyfirst A photo posted by Jose Fernandez (@jofez16) on Sep 19, 2016 at 8:23pm PDT

Miami Marlins' pitcher Jose Fernández was killed along with at least two other people in an early Sunday morning boating crash off Miami Beach.Thereports the Marlins' star player was one of three bodies found near a boat up against the jetties. The 24-year-old, who immigrated from Cuba to Tampa as a teenager, was the National League rookie of the year in 2013 and considered one of the best in the league."The Miami Marlins organization is devastated by the tragic loss of Jose Fernández," according to a statement from the Marlins. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time."Last week, Fernández posted a picture of his pregnant girlfriend on Instagram.