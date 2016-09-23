Friday, September 23, 2016
Someone in Miami thought it was a good idea to steal this naked Donald Trump statue
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Fri, Sep 23, 2016 at 11:35 AM
Someone in Miami just made a "yuge" mistake after deciding to steal a naked Donald Trump statue that was on display in the Wynwood neighborhood.
The Miami Herald
reports witnesses saw nude Donald being snatched from the roof of the Wynwood Arts Complex by three men and then dumped into a truck. Miami police are now looking for Pedro Alejandro Rodriguez as a "person of interest" in the case, because the gray 2013 Ford F-150 used to carry off the statue of the Republican presidential candidate belongs to Rodriguez.
Naked Trump statues have been installed in many cities by INDECLINE
, a collective of artists who have titled the piece "The Emperor Has No Balls." An INDECLINE spokesperson told the Herald
it was "lame" that naked Donald was gone, but applauded the thieves for pulling it off.
