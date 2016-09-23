Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 23, 2016

Bloggytown

Someone in Miami thought it was a good idea to steal this naked Donald Trump statue

Posted By on Fri, Sep 23, 2016 at 11:35 AM

A photo posted by @wynwoodpeople on


Someone in Miami just made a "yuge" mistake after deciding to steal a naked Donald Trump statue that was on display in the Wynwood neighborhood.

click image PHOTO VIA MIAMI HERALD
The Miami Herald reports witnesses saw nude Donald being snatched from the roof of the Wynwood Arts Complex by three men and then dumped into a truck. Miami police are now looking for Pedro Alejandro Rodriguez as a "person of interest" in the case, because the gray 2013 Ford F-150 used to carry off the statue of the Republican presidential candidate belongs to Rodriguez.

Naked Trump statues have been installed in many cities by INDECLINE, a collective of artists who have titled the piece "The Emperor Has No Balls." An INDECLINE spokesperson told the Herald it was "lame" that naked Donald was gone, but applauded the thieves for pulling it off.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here are 26 new Florida laws you'll have to watch out for starting Saturday Read More

  2. SeaWorld Orlando announces its 2017 plans tomorrow; here's what to expect Read More

  3. Tim Kaine hosts presidential debate watch party tonight at Orlando's Church Street Station Read More

  4. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  5. SunRail to test Saturday service October through January Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation