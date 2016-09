Someone in Miami thought it was a good idea to steal this naked Donald Trump statue

A photo posted by @wynwoodpeople on Sep 14, 2016 at 5:44pm PDT

click image Photo via Miami Herald

Someone in Miami just made a "yuge" mistake after deciding to steal a naked Donald Trump statue that was on display in the Wynwood neighborhood.The Miami Herald reports witnesses saw nude Donald being snatched from the roof of the Wynwood Arts Complex by three men and then dumped into a truck. Miami police are now looking for Pedro Alejandro Rodriguez as a "person of interest" in the case, because the gray 2013 Ford F-150 used to carry off the statue of the Republican presidential candidate belongs to Rodriguez.Naked Trump statues have been installed in many cities by INDECLINE , a collective of artists who have titled the piece "The Emperor Has No Balls." An INDECLINE spokesperson told theit was "lame" that naked Donald was gone, but applauded the thieves for pulling it off.