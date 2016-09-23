Polk County residents sue Mosaic over sinkhole contamination into Floridan aquifer

click to enlarge
A federal class-action lawsuit has been filed against the company Mosaic after a 45-meter sinkhole in its fertilizer plant dropped more than 200 million gallons of contaminated water into the Floridan aquifer.
According to WFTS
, the lawsuit was filed late Thursday at the federal courthouse in downtown Tampa by three Central Florida residents with private wells. Represented by Morgan and Morgan and Weitz & Luxenberg of New York, Bay News 9 reports
that the suit seeks to recover damages and to fund water testing in Mulberry, the site of the plant.
Mosaic spokeswoman Callie Neslund adds that they are reviewing the filing.
The Floridan aquifer supplies water to nearly 10 million people and is a major bottling source for Zephyrhills bottled water.
The sinkhole was discovered by a Mosaic worker on Aug. 27, but residents weren't notified of its potential reach until Sept. 11.
Florida Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Press Secretary Dee Ann Miller tells ABC News
that "Mosaic immediately took steps to investigate and initiate corrective action," adding that there's no evidence that groundwater supplies are threatened.
Mosaic, a Fortune 500 company based in Minnesota, is attempting to divert the water into a holding area. They are offering free potable water to nearby citizens, a way to rectify a troubled past that has included a $2 billion settlement with the federal government.