Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein will be in Orlando next week

Photo via Jill Stein campaign
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein is coming to Orlando
next week to remind you Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump aren't the only people running for president and convince you to vote for a third party this November.
Stein will be speaking Thursday, Sept. 29, at Acacia's El Centro Borinqueño on 1865 N. Econlockhatchee Trail starting at 7:30 p.m., according to a Facebook event
created by the Green Party of Central Florida. The event in Orlando is part of Stein's tour
of the state scheduled for next week.
Stein's speech will be preceded by a panel of speakers focusing on the Black Lives Matter movement, student debt, the fight for a living wage and Puerto Rican independence.
"My "Power to the People" plan creates deep system change, moving from the greed and exploitation of corporate capitalism to a human-centered economy that puts people, planet and peace over profit," Stein writes. "The power to create this new world is not in our hopes, it’s not in our dreams — it’s in our hands."
Doors open at 5 p.m.
.