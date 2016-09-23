Bloggytown

Friday, September 23, 2016

Bloggytown

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein will be in Orlando next week

Posted By on Fri, Sep 23, 2016 at 5:16 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JILL STEIN CAMPAIGN
  • Photo via Jill Stein campaign
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein is coming to Orlando next week to remind you Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump aren't the only people running for president and convince you to vote for a third party this November. 

Stein will be speaking Thursday, Sept. 29, at Acacia's El Centro Borinqueño on 1865 N. Econlockhatchee Trail starting at 7:30 p.m., according to a Facebook event created by the Green Party of Central Florida. The event in Orlando is part of Stein's tour of the state scheduled for next week. 

Stein's speech will be preceded by a panel of speakers focusing on the Black Lives Matter movement, student debt, the fight for a living wage and Puerto Rican independence. 

"My "Power to the People" plan creates deep system change, moving from the greed and exploitation of corporate capitalism to a human-centered economy that puts people, planet and peace over profit," Stein writes. "The power to create this new world is not in our hopes, it’s not in our dreams — it’s in our hands."

Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information on the event, click here

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

