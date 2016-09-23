Friday, September 23, 2016
Buy the ticket, take the ride: Miami punks Taxi play Uncle Lou's tonight
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Sep 23, 2016 at 1:07 PM
There’s been a steady influx of Miami audio malcontents blowing minds at Lou’s of late (thinking particularly of Period Bomb and Bleeth), and Taxi
looks to continue that trend tonight with a sound pitched halfway between the melancholy twitch of the Cure's “Boys Don’t Cry” and Tar's angular tonnage.
Show kicks off at 9 p.m. at the aforementioned Uncle Lou’s. Tickets are $5. Also playing is Patty Hearst, Buffy and the singular Shania Pain.
