Friday, September 23, 2016

Buy the ticket, take the ride: Miami punks Taxi play Uncle Lou's tonight

Posted By on Fri, Sep 23, 2016 at 1:07 PM

There’s been a steady influx of Miami audio malcontents blowing minds at Lou’s of late (thinking particularly of Period Bomb and Bleeth), and Taxi looks to continue that trend tonight with a sound pitched halfway between the melancholy twitch of the Cure's “Boys Don’t Cry” and Tar's angular tonnage.

Show kicks off at 9 p.m. at the aforementioned Uncle Lou’s. Tickets are $5. Also playing is Patty Hearst, Buffy and the singular Shania Pain.

