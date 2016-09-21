Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Tip Jar

Sugarbuzz Dezert Company opening second location

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 6:15 PM

click to enlarge sbuzz.jpg
Sugarbuzz Dezert Company, the scratch bakery on the northern periphery of College Park, will open a satellite location in the Shoppes of College Park on Edgewater Drive near Smith Street.

Owners Ron James and Walt Parks are aiming to open by the end of this week.

James said they won't be doing any on-site baking, but will offer their cookies, brownies, pies, cheesecakes, cupcakes and mini bundt cakes for sale. A few tables will be set up inside the dessert shop as well.
click image SHOPPES OF COLLEGE PARK
  • Shoppes of College Park
All baked goods will be brought in from their bakery up at 4339 Edgewater Drive.

In addition to baked goods, James told me they'll also sell cold-brew coffee and gourmet jams and artisanal fruit preserves from local outfit Heavens to Betsy.

For more, visit Sugarbuzz Dezert Company.

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Earls Kitchen + Bar now open at Millenia mall Read More

  2. Orlando singer Christian Cuevas passes blind audition round on 'The Voice' Read More

  3. Sinkhole at phosphate plant dumps 215 million gallons of acidic water into Floridan aquifer Read More

  4. Uh-oh, Starbucks coffee kiosk is coming to only one local Publix store Read More

  5. Last day to register in Florida for general election is Oct. 11 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation