Sugarbuzz Dezert Company opening second location

Sugarbuzz Dezert Company, the scratch bakery on the northern periphery of College Park, will open a satellite location in the Shoppes of College Park
on Edgewater Drive near Smith Street.
Owners Ron James and Walt Parks are aiming to open by the end of this week.
James said they won't be doing any on-site baking, but will offer their cookies, brownies, pies, cheesecakes, cupcakes and mini bundt cakes
for sale. A few tables will be set up inside the dessert shop as well.
All baked goods will be brought in from their bakery up at 4339 Edgewater Drive.
In addition to baked goods, James told me they'll also sell cold-brew coffee
and gourmet jams and artisanal fruit preserves from local outfit Heavens to Betsy
.
For more, visit Sugarbuzz Dezert Company
.