Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Local punks Panther Camp featured on Fest 15 compilation
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 6:06 PM
Image via Panther Camp/Facebook
Gainesville's infamous "The Fest
" punk music festival – entering its 15th consecutive year – released a gigantic digital compilation/playlist through its website today for listening or downloading. And Orlando punx Panther Camp
made the cut with their track "Hold Fast."
Panther Camp play this year's Fest on Friday, Oct. 28. Stream or download "The Fest 15 Radio" compilation at this link
.
Tags: Panther Camp, Punk, Orlando, Music, Gainesville, Fest, Festival, Local, Band, Compilation, Image