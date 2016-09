Local punks Panther Camp featured on Fest 15 compilation

click image Image via Panther Camp/Facebook

Gainesville's infamous " The Fest " punk music festival – entering its 15th consecutive year – released a gigantic digital compilation/playlist through its website today for listening or downloading. And Orlando punx Panther Camp made the cut with their track "Hold Fast."Panther Camp play this year's Fest on Friday, Oct. 28. Stream or download "The Fest 15 Radio" compilation at this link