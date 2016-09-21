The Heard

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Local punks Panther Camp featured on Fest 15 compilation

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 6:06 PM

Gainesville's infamous "The Fest" punk music festival – entering its 15th consecutive year – released a gigantic digital compilation/playlist through its website today for listening or downloading. And Orlando punx Panther Camp made the cut with their track "Hold Fast."

Panther Camp play this year's Fest on Friday, Oct. 28. Stream or download "The Fest 15 Radio" compilation at this link.

