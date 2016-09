Global Peace Film Festival opens at Enzian with 'Love Is Strange'

click to enlarge Photo by Cameron Meier

The 14th annual Global Peace Film Festival opened Tuesday night at the Enzian Theater in Maitland with a screening of, starring John Lithgow, Alfred Molina and Marisa Tomei.About 150 patrons attended the film and Eden Bar after-party. Though none of the film’s stars attended, Lithgow addressed the audience via a brief filmed introduction.The festival, which runs through Sunday at several venues in Orlando and Winter Park, officially opened on Monday with an art exhibit at City Hall, but Tuesday night marked the launch of this year’s film lineup, which includes many movies with LGBT themes. Thoughis just as much about family and loss as LGBT issues, it poignantly tackles the topic of gay marriage, especially as it relates to job discrimination.In addition to the films, the festival is noteworthy for discussion panels and directors who will be attending screenings of their films, including Vicki Nantz for, Tami Gold and David Pavlosky for, Kathlyn Horan for, Mitra Sen for, Francisco Alarcon for, Cecilia Aldarondo forRobert Frye for, Kim Snyder forand Full Sail graduate Famor Botero forFor more event information, see our preview article and also visit peacefilmfest.org