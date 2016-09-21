The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

The Gist

Global Peace Film Festival opens at Enzian with 'Love Is Strange'

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 9:14 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CAMERON MEIER
  • Photo by Cameron Meier
The 14th annual Global Peace Film Festival opened Tuesday night at the Enzian Theater in Maitland with a screening of Love Is Strange, starring John Lithgow, Alfred Molina and Marisa Tomei.

About 150 patrons attended the film and Eden Bar after-party. Though none of the film’s stars attended, Lithgow addressed the audience via a brief filmed introduction.
click to enlarge STILL FROM 'LOVE IS STRANGE' COURTESY GLOBAL PEACE FILM FESTIVAL
  • still from 'Love Is Strange' courtesy Global Peace Film Festival
The festival, which runs through Sunday at several venues in Orlando and Winter Park, officially opened on Monday with an art exhibit at City Hall, but Tuesday night marked the launch of this year’s film lineup, which includes many movies with LGBT themes. Though Love Is Strange is just as much about family and loss as LGBT issues, it poignantly tackles the topic of gay marriage, especially as it relates to job discrimination.

In addition to the films, the festival is noteworthy for discussion panels and directors who will be attending screenings of their films, including Vicki Nantz for We Are Gay, We Are Proud, We Are Orlando, Tami Gold and David Pavlosky for Puzzles: When Hate Came to Town, Kathlyn Horan for The If Project, Mitra Sen for Under the Same Sun, Francisco Alarcon for The Deportation of Innocence, Cecilia Aldarondo for Memories of a Penitent Heart, Robert Frye for The Nuclear Requiem, Kim Snyder for Newtown and Full Sail graduate Famor Botero for ProjectMAD.

For more event information, see our preview article and also visit peacefilmfest.org.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free Staff Pick
    Global Peace Film Festival @ Multiple locations

    • Through Sept. 25 free-$199

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando singer Christian Cuevas passes blind audition round on 'The Voice' Read More

  2. Hillary Clinton is coming to Orlando this Wednesday Read More

  3. Comic creators team up for 'Love Is Love' book benefiting Pulse victims Read More

  4. Sinkhole at phosphate plant dumps 215 million gallons of acidic water into Floridan aquifer Read More

  5. Bondi breaks silence on Trump donation Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation