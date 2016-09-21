Free concerts in Orlando this week (9/21-9/27)

click image
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Image via Moonmen From Mars/Facebook
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Oriented Music Group Open Jam
10:45 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Timothy Eerie
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Nicholas Roberts
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Brian Smalley
7 pm at Island Time, 712 E. Washington St.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Leisure Chief
10 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Robotman
9 pm at Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Orlando in the Groove: Durosai, Fox Force 5, Celiak
10:30 pm at Sandwich Bar, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Symbiotech: Robb Blak, Fibonacci, Psychotech
11 pm at Peek Downtown, 50 E. Central Blvd.
Friday, Sept. 23
Simon Wish
Friday 10 pm; Sandwich Bar, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Substance: Matrix & JDub, Jason Brown, Dijital Therapy, MCMB
10 pm at Native Social Bar, 27 W. Church St.
Techlicious: Carlos Mendoza & Renzo
9 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Wastelands, Taxi, Buffy, Shania Pain
9 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
OneBeat
7 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Wendy Benson
9 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Bloody Jug Band
9 pm at Casselberry Patio Bar, 2671 S. Highway 17-92, Casselberry.
Johnny Azari
9:30 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Moonmen From Mars
10:30 pm at Sloppy Taco Palace, 4892 S. Kirkman Road.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jamison Williams
7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Regular Dro: Miles Farewell, Dankte, Michael Seuss and more
8 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
Sunghosts
6 pm at Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive.
Monday, Sept. 26
Reggae Mondae featuring Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Robotman
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Veda
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Con Leche
10 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7-9 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.