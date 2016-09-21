The Heard

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

The Heard

Free concerts in Orlando this week (9/21-9/27)

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 12:25 PM

  • Image via Moonmen From Mars/Facebook
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Oriented Music Group Open Jam 10:45 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Timothy Eerie 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Nicholas Roberts 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Brian Smalley 7 pm at Island Time, 712 E. Washington St.

Thursday, Sept. 22
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Leisure Chief 10 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Robotman 9 pm at Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Orlando in the Groove: Durosai, Fox Force 5, Celiak 10:30 pm at Sandwich Bar, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Symbiotech: Robb Blak, Fibonacci, Psychotech 11 pm at Peek Downtown, 50 E. Central Blvd.

Friday, Sept. 23
Simon Wish Friday 10 pm; Sandwich Bar, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Substance: Matrix & JDub, Jason Brown, Dijital Therapy, MCMB 10 pm at Native Social Bar, 27 W. Church St.
Techlicious: Carlos Mendoza & Renzo 9 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Wastelands, Taxi, Buffy, Shania Pain 9 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
OneBeat 7 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.

Saturday, Sept. 24
Wendy Benson 9 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Bloody Jug Band 9 pm at Casselberry Patio Bar, 2671 S. Highway 17-92, Casselberry.
Johnny Azari 9:30 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Moonmen From Mars 10:30 pm at Sloppy Taco Palace, 4892 S. Kirkman Road.

Sunday, Sept. 25
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jamison Williams 7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Regular Dro: Miles Farewell, Dankte, Michael Seuss and more 8 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
Sunghosts  6 pm at Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive.

Monday, Sept. 26
Reggae Mondae featuring Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Robotman 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Veda 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, Sept. 27
Con Leche 10 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7-9 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.

