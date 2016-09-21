The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

The Gist

Cirque du Soleil's 'Ovo' combines signature acrobatics with the insect kingdom at Amway

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_cirque_-_acrosport02.jpg
There’s something about Cirque du Soleil that makes some people admit to liking it only in hushed, conspiratorial tones. Maybe it’s because the over-the-top whimsy of the French-Canadian troupe of acrobats, dancers and daredevils strikes American audiences as something inherently strange and foreign. Or, as Patton Oswalt once described it, “Everything in Cirque du Soleil is wet and French and gay and on fire at the same time.” Oswalt wasn’t using that description pejoratively, but as evidence that Cirque du Soleil unites audiences of disparate cultural and political bents. Ovo, the show invading the Amway Center this weekend, continues the tradition of merging dance, acrobatics and trapeze artists with a dose of absurdism and visual flair. Set in the insect kingdom, Ovo showcases tumbling ants, a contortionist dragonfly and a slack-line spider in jaw-dropping vignettes set to Brazilian music. Also, all of this has something to do with an egg. Even though things like a cohesive plot may be swept to the wayside, the sheer spectacle and pageantry of the show wins audiences over every time.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 4 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. & 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21-25 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | amwaycenter.com | $35-$150
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Cirque du Soleil: Ovo @ Amway Center

    • Wed., Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Sept. 24, 4 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 25, 1:30 & 5 p.m. $35-$150

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando singer Christian Cuevas passes blind audition round on 'The Voice' Read More

  2. Sinkhole at phosphate plant dumps 215 million gallons of acidic water into Floridan aquifer Read More

  3. Orlando City players Kaká and Brek Shea ride the Orlando Slingshot Read More

  4. Uh-oh, Starbucks coffee kiosk is coming to only one local Publix store Read More

  5. Harry Potter's old house is up for sale Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation