Cirque du Soleil's 'Ovo' combines signature acrobatics with the insect kingdom at Amway

There’s something about Cirque du Soleil that makes some people admit to liking it only in hushed, conspiratorial tones. Maybe it’s because the over-the-top whimsy of the French-Canadian troupe of acrobats, dancers and daredevils strikes American audiences as something inherently strange and foreign. Or, as Patton Oswalt once described it, “Everything in Cirque du Soleil is wet and French and gay and on fire at the same time.” Oswalt wasn’t using that description pejoratively, but as evidence that Cirque du Soleil unites audiences of disparate cultural and political bents. Ovo, the show invading the Amway Center this weekend, continues the tradition of merging dance, acrobatics and trapeze artists with a dose of absurdism and visual flair. Set in the insect kingdom, Ovo showcases tumbling ants, a contortionist dragonfly and a slack-line spider in jaw-dropping vignettes set to Brazilian music. Also, all of this has something to do with an egg. Even though things like a cohesive plot may be swept to the wayside, the sheer spectacle and pageantry of the show wins audiences over every time.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 4 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. & 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21-25 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | amwaycenter.com
| $35-$150