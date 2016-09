click to enlarge Photo by Carlo Cavaluzzi

Baltimore pedal-abusers Wildhoney are the highlight of a stacked bill at Will's Pub tonight, also featuring Cymbals Eat Guitars, Field Mouse and Field Fires. The band crafts exquisitely overdriven American dreampop in hock to the greats like My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive. New tunes out via the exquisitely introverted Slumberland label.Show starts at 8 p.m. tonight at Will's Pub (again). Tickets are $12.