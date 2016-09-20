Wheeler Walker Jr. may be crass, but his country is pure '70s gold

click to enlarge
That name alone’s a goddamn giveaway. This hard-core outlaw country traditionalist is actually the musical alter ego of comedy actor and writer Ben Hoffman (from Comedy Central shows like The Ben Show
and Sports Show With Norm Macdonald
). No surprise, then, that it’s an exceptionally obscene burlesque of the honky-tonk badass ideal. But perhaps the ultimate twist is that his music is actually more authentic than most popular country right now. It twangs, swaggers and stomps like classic ’70s gold, only as imagined by your dirty-ass brother. And opener Birdcloud – yet another interesting product of Nashville’s virile underbelly – could prove even more uproarious with a more female punk take on the same delicious Southern profanity. Together, it’s one big twofer of wicked subversion that’s the stuff of cult legend.
with Birdcloud | 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org
| $16-$18