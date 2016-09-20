The Heard

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

The Heard

Wheeler Walker Jr. may be crass, but his country is pure '70s gold

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge gal_wheeler_walker_jr.jpg
That name alone’s a goddamn giveaway. This hard-core outlaw country traditionalist is actually the musical alter ego of comedy actor and writer Ben Hoffman (from Comedy Central shows like The Ben Show and Sports Show With Norm Macdonald). No surprise, then, that it’s an exceptionally obscene burlesque of the honky-tonk badass ideal. But perhaps the ultimate twist is that his music is actually more authentic than most popular country right now. It twangs, swaggers and stomps like classic ’70s gold, only as imagined by your dirty-ass brother. And opener Birdcloud – yet another interesting product of Nashville’s virile underbelly – could prove even more uproarious with a more female punk take on the same delicious Southern profanity. Together, it’s one big twofer of wicked subversion that’s the stuff of cult legend.

with Birdcloud | 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $16-$18
