The Whiskey celebrates Bourbon Heritage Month with Knob Creek dinner on Sunday

Photo courtesy of The Whiskey
One of Dr. Phillips' newest foodie haunts is starting a chef's table-style dinner series (called "Forkplay," geddit?) and the first one is this Sunday, Sept. 25, to celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month.
The Whiskey has partnered with Knob Creek. Bourbon is paired with each of the five courses served, making dual appearances as both one of the ingredients in each dish, and as the featured liquor in each cocktail pairing.
Here's a preview of some of the menu items:
— Kentucky Burgoo stew (a game stew with rabbit, veal chicken and beef)
— Seared 14-hour pork belly with maple-apple puree
— Duck breast with mushroom risotto and cherry reduction
Find the full menu here
.
For the $75 price tag, you'll get admission to the dinner (five courses, five beverages), plus a T-shirt and a bag of Knob Creek swag. If you upgrade to a VIP ticket for $50 more, you'll also go home with a hand-selected, limited-edition bottle of Knob Creek bourbon to enjoy at home.
Want tickets? Get them here
.
The Whiskey
7563 W. Sand Lake Road
407-930-6517
downatthewhiskey.com