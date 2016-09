Soco and Bookmark It team up to bring bourbon writer Fred Minnick to the table

click to enlarge

If your knowledge of bourbon begins and ends at Wild Turkey, you’vegot a lot to learn. Have no fear; Fred Minnick, author of, is here to educate you on theflavors and nuances of whiskey and rye’s sweeter sister. Learning is so much more pleasant when you’re simultaneously eating and drinking, and this event at Thornton Park’s Soco restaurant has got you covered there, too: The price of your ticket includes four flights of bourbon, various small bites from Soco’s menu, and a copy ofsigned by the author. Just don’t ask anyone whether Jack Daniel’s “Tennessee whiskey” is really bourbon or the discussion may get heated.5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 | Soco, 629 E. Central Blvd. | bookmarkitorlando.com | $60 per person, $100 per couple