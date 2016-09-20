Soco and Bookmark It team up to bring bourbon writer Fred Minnick to the table

click to enlarge
If your knowledge of bourbon begins and ends at Wild Turkey, you’ve
got a lot to learn. Have no fear; Fred Minnick, author of Bourbon Curious: A Simple Tasting Guide for the Savvy Drinker
, is here to educate you on the
flavors and nuances of whiskey and rye’s sweeter sister. Learning is so much more pleasant when you’re simultaneously eating and drinking, and this event at Thornton Park’s Soco restaurant has got you covered there, too: The price of your ticket includes four flights of bourbon, various small bites from Soco’s menu, and a copy of Bourbon Curious
signed by the author. Just don’t ask anyone whether Jack Daniel’s “Tennessee whiskey” is really bourbon or the discussion may get heated.
5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 | Soco, 629 E. Central Blvd. | bookmarkitorlando.com
| $60 per person, $100 per couple