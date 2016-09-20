Tip Jar

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Soco and Bookmark It team up to bring bourbon writer Fred Minnick to the table

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 4:37 PM

click to enlarge bourbon_curious.jpg
If your knowledge of bourbon begins and ends at Wild Turkey, you’ve
got a lot to learn. Have no fear; Fred Minnick, author of Bourbon Curious: A Simple Tasting Guide for the Savvy Drinker, is here to educate you on the
flavors and nuances of whiskey and rye’s sweeter sister. Learning is so much more pleasant when you’re simultaneously eating and drinking, and this event at Thornton Park’s Soco restaurant has got you covered there, too: The price of your ticket includes four flights of bourbon, various small bites from Soco’s menu, and a copy of Bourbon Curious signed by the author. Just don’t ask anyone whether Jack Daniel’s “Tennessee whiskey” is really bourbon or the discussion may get heated.

5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 | Soco, 629 E. Central Blvd. | bookmarkitorlando.com | $60 per person, $100 per couple



