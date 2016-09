click image Image via Rocky Votolato/Facebook

Seattle's Rocky Votolato (and former Waxwings leader) will mark the 10th anniversary of his classic album(2006, Barsuk) with a run-through of the entire album tonight at Backbooth.was perhaps Votolato's darkest, most stripped-down musical statement. Tiny Mix Tapes piled on the adjectives in their review at the time of original release, praising it as "bittersweet, reflective, revelatory, expressionistic." (Whew.)Touring support comes from Chris Staples, interviewed recently by thewith door opening at 7 p.m. Tickets will set you back $15