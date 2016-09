Mad Cow's all-female version of musical '1776' opens tomorrow

click to enlarge Photo via kellyjdenton/Instagram

An all-female rendition of the Tony-award winning musical 1776 opens at Mad Cow Theatre tomorrow (Wednesday, Sept. 21) and will run all of this month.The show, first performed on Broadway in 1969, stars our nation's founding fathers (or in this particular performance's case, mothers) as they declare independence from British rule.If you can't make it tomorrow, don't worry. The show runs until Oct. 23.Tickets are $15, and can be found here