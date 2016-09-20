The Gist

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Mad Cow's all-female version of musical '1776' opens tomorrow

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 1:55 PM

An all-female rendition of the Tony-award winning musical 1776 opens at Mad Cow Theatre tomorrow (Wednesday, Sept. 21) and will run all of this month.

The show, first performed on Broadway in 1969, stars our nation's founding fathers (or in this particular performance's case, mothers) as they declare independence from British rule. 

If you can't make it tomorrow, don't worry. The show runs until Oct. 23. 

Tickets are $15, and can be found here.  

