Just announced: The 1975 to play Orlando in December

Dark alt-rock band The 1975
have announced an Orlando show
coming up this December. The U.K. band are playing the Hard Rock Live
as the final date of an extensive U.S. tour on Sunday, Dec. 4.
The band are touring behind new album i like it when you sleep for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it
, which has been praised by Entertainment Weekly
as a "delightful, overshare-y trip that celebrates a new era of boundaryless pop
."
Tickets will run you $45-$55 and can be purchased here
starting this Friday at 10 a.m.
