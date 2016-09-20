The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

The Heard

Just announced: The 1975 to play Orlando in December

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 5:13 PM

click image IMAGE VIA HARD ROCK LIVE/FACEBOOK
  • Image via Hard Rock Live/Facebook
Dark alt-rock band The 1975 have announced an Orlando show coming up this December. The U.K. band are playing the Hard Rock Live as the final date of an extensive U.S. tour on Sunday, Dec. 4. 

The band are touring behind new album i like it when you sleep for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it, which has been praised by Entertainment Weekly as a "delightful, overshare-y trip that celebrates a new era of boundaryless pop."

Tickets will run you $45-$55 and can be purchased here starting this Friday at 10 a.m.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sinkhole at phosphate plant dumps 215 million gallons of acidic water into Floridan aquifer Read More

  2. Bondi breaks silence on Trump donation Read More

  3. Uh-oh, Starbucks coffee kiosk is coming to only one local Publix store Read More

  4. If you own this 600-pound hog, you might want to call the authorities Read More

  5. Paint Strong Orlando is the touching Pulse tribute worth seeing at Orlando Public Library Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation