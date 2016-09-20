The Heard

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Just announced: Ted Leo to play Will's Pub

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 1:21 PM

Punk lifer Ted Leo just today announced a long-overdue return to Orlando this autumn. The former Chisel frontman and leader of the Pharmacists is heading to Will's Pub on Sunday, Nov. 13.

In a Facebook post on his "Ted Leo and the Pharmacists" page, Leo confirmed that these will be solo gigs and promised: "Material old and new. Probably some covers. A lot of mustache."

Tickets are going for $10-$13 and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Purchase them here.

