Just announced: Ted Leo to play Will's Pub

click image Image via Will's Pub/Facebook

Punk lifer Ted Leo just today announced a long-overdue return to Orlando this autumn. The former Chisel frontman and leader of the Pharmacists is heading to Will's Pub on Sunday, Nov. 13.In a Facebook post on his "Ted Leo and the Pharmacists" page, Leo confirmed that these will be solo gigs and promised : "Material old and new. Probably some covers. A lot of mustache."Tickets are going for $10-$13 and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Purchase them here