Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Bloggytown

17-year-old cheerleader could be suspended for moving a beer cup

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BAYBAIR/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via baybair/Instagram
A 17-year-old Jacksonville cheerleader is facing possible suspension from high school for moving a beer cup at a Jacksonville Jaguars home game tailgate. 

According to News4Jax, the teen was observed moving a cup on a beer pong table by an agent of the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco.

The agent approached her and said she could admit to being guilty of possession of alcohol by signing a citation, or spend 72 hours in jail.

According to the family's lawyer, she signed the citation under duress. 

Her school was then alerted, and they are currently considering kicking her off the cheer squad, of which she's the captain, and possibly suspending her. 

Just for being observed touching the cup, not actually drinking alcohol, she will either have to go to teen court or face being fully charged with underage alcohol possession. 

Under Florida law, a person under 21 who is charged with alcohol possession can be forced to pay a fine of $500 and be sentenced to up to 60 days in jail.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sinkhole at phosphate plant dumps 215 million gallons of acidic water into Floridan aquifer Read More

  2. Uh-oh, Starbucks coffee kiosk is coming to only one local Publix store Read More

  3. Paint Strong Orlando is the touching Pulse tribute worth seeing at Orlando Public Library Read More

  4. Sharks bite three new Smyrna Beach surfers in span of a few hours Read More

  5. Get a Taste of Downtown on Thursday night, Sept. 22 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation