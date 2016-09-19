View from the front: The Kills live in Atlanta and Nashville

click to enlarge Jen Cray

It's been 4 years since The Kills have played Orlando and while that may not seem like a long time to the average person, to a FAN it's a lifetime. Which is how I found myself loading up the car and heading North on I-75 to catch the band in both Atlanta (Buckhead Theatre) and in Nashville (Marathon Music Works).You know the sex scene in, when Kate Winslet's hand slaps the fogged up car window in a euphoric gesture of passion? Yeah, that's pretty much what a Kills concert feels like. The sensuality emitted from the stage chemistry between Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince is palpable, but it takes a backseat to the raw heat generated from Mosshart and the connections she makes with individual audience members. Her lioness stare locks in and holds tight for several beats longer than what could be excused as accidental, giving the lucky recipient a feeling of having just shared a moment with the mesmerizing frontwoman.Both performances are hot enough to inspire rooms full of couples to dance tight up against each other as if no one's watching. And no one is, because all eyes are engrossed by the pair onstage.