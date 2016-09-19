The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 19, 2016

The Heard

View from the front: The Kills live in Atlanta and Nashville

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
(Editor's Note: Jen Cray thought she was going on vacation, but we put her to work instead.) 

It's been 4 years since The Kills have played Orlando and while that may not seem like a long time to the average person, to a FAN it's a lifetime. Which is how I found myself loading up the car and heading North on I-75 to catch the band in both Atlanta (Buckhead Theatre) and in Nashville (Marathon Music Works).

You know the sex scene in Titanic, when Kate Winslet's hand slaps the fogged up car window in a euphoric gesture of passion? Yeah, that's pretty much what a Kills concert feels like. The sensuality emitted from the stage chemistry between Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince is palpable, but it takes a backseat to the raw heat generated from Mosshart and the connections she makes with individual audience members. Her lioness stare locks in and holds tight for several beats longer than what could be excused as accidental, giving the lucky recipient a feeling of having just shared a moment with the mesmerizing frontwoman.

Both performances are hot enough to inspire rooms full of couples to dance tight up against each other as if no one's watching. And no one is, because all eyes are engrossed by the pair onstage.
click to enlarge JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
click to enlarge JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
click to enlarge JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
click to enlarge JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
click to enlarge JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sinkhole at phosphate plant dumps 215 million gallons of acidic water into Floridan aquifer Read More

  2. You might soon be able to buy one popcorn bucket for your entire stay at WDW Read More

  3. Whole Foods Winter Park is relocating, doubling in size this November Read More

  4. Uh-oh, Starbucks coffee kiosk is coming to only one local Publix store Read More

  5. Jeb! makes a return in Emmy Awards cameo Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation