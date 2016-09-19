Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 19, 2016

Bloggytown

Sharks bite three new Smyrna Beach surfers in span of a few hours

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 11:41 AM

click image PHOTO VIA MATT KOWALCZYK/ FLICKR
  • Photo via Matt Kowalczyk/ Flickr
Three surfers were bitten in the span of a few hours on Sunday in New Smyrna Beach. Officials believe a large amount of bait fish near the shore may have contributed to an increased number of shark attacks, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“It is out of the ordinary to have three people bitten back-to-back, but it’s not unheard of and has actually happened before. Typically, this doesn’t happen more than once or twice a year,” Capt. Tamra Marris, a spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue, told the Sentinel.

A 43-year-old man from Longwood was bitten on the lower leg near the ankle at about 10:40 a.m. At 11 a.m., a 36-year-old Miami man was bitten on both hands. Both men were hospitalized, according to News 7 Miami. The third bite occurred around 1 p.m. to a 16-year-old boy from New Smyrna, who received only minor injuries after being bitten on his inner thigh.

“We have signs to warn people of marine life in the water and also fly a purple flag to warn visitors,” Marris said. “I tell people if you see birds diving in the water that usually means there is bait fish and you should probably leave that area until the fish pass so it’s safe.”

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening and the surfers are expected to be OK.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sinkhole at phosphate plant dumps 215 million gallons of acidic water into Floridan aquifer Read More

  2. You might soon be able to buy one popcorn bucket for your entire stay at WDW Read More

  3. Whole Foods Winter Park is relocating, doubling in size this November Read More

  4. Uh-oh, Starbucks coffee kiosk is coming to only one local Publix store Read More

  5. Jeb! makes a return in Emmy Awards cameo Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation